GOP State Rep. Eddie Andrews launches campaign for governor

A state representative from central Iowa is running for governor.

Republican Eddie Andrews of Johnston said his goal is to show a candidate who doesn’t have millions can win. “This is going to be a mandate on money,” Andrews said.

Andrews spoke to dozens of supporters today at a kick-off rally on the Iowa Capitol steps. “I want to challenge every one here to see if we can truly have a ground up campaign,” Andrews said. “…All the professionals say, ‘Well Eddie, what are you going to do? How are you going to raise $10 million?’ Notice they didn’t ask me what my policies were, what my plans were, what my passion is. This crowd here understands what’s at stake.”

Andrews, who is serving in his third term in the Iowa House, is a bilingual pastor and entrepreneur. His primary policy goals are to improve education, end human trafficking, improve education, reduce property taxes and protect landowners from eminent domain. During remarks to supporters, Andrews noted his wife Betty Andrews, president of the NAACP’s Iowa-Nebraska chapter, was not there.

“Like 35-40% of people in Iowa, married couples, we don’t share the same party interestingly enough, but we work together when we can,” he said, “and sometimes we can’t, right? It’s just the real struggle, but we’ve made it work.”

Andrews faces a potentially crowded Republican Primary in 2026 that includes Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and pastor Brad Sherman of Williamsburg — a former legislator. And Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird may run for governor, too. “I’m not running against them. I’m just putting my plan forward and so let the voters decide,” Andrews said.

Andrews told reporters that’s how he approached his successful campaigns for the state legislature. “Three races — I didn’t run against the Democrat,” Andrews said. “I just said, ‘I’m not running against you. I’m running for Iowa. I’m running for these ideas.'”

Andrews told the crowd he started praying about running for governor before current Governor Kim Reynolds announced in April that she wouldn’t seek another term. And Andrews asked his supporters at today’s event to sign nominating petitions to put his name on the 2026 Republican Primary ballot.