RAGBRAI team out scouting route for 2025 ride

The people who help manage RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, are inspecting the route for this year’s event.

RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen is one of the 25 bicyclists in the group. “We’re going to ride every mile just like the riders do, but we’re looking at the roads, ” Phippen said of this week’s scouting trip. “We’re making sure we’re seeing things from a bicyclist’s perspective, not a F150 doing 55 miles an hour down the road, so we submit reports to the state and the county and the town that could cause problems for bicycles in July.”

RAGBRAI is scheduled to begin July 19 in Orange City and end in Guttenberg on the 26th of July. The scout team is riding from Forest City to Iowa Falls today.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)