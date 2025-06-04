Revelations in DCI investigation of fatal Davenport building collapse

Documents from the state investigation of a Davenport apartment building’s partial collapse two years ago reveal the building’s owner was buying steel reinforcements at a Bettendorf business when the building collapsed.

Three people were killed when the six-story brick building collapsed. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation records show on the day of the collapse, the building’s owner looked up from his phone, cancelled his order for structural reinforcements and told people at the business his building “just went down.”

Investigators also discovered Davenport’s chief building inspector signed documents that the structure and repairs underway had passed inspection just before the collapse, then changed her report to incomplete after the building’s failure.