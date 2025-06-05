Iowa authorities investigate the deaths of two motorcyclists

Two motorcyclists were killed Wednesday in two separate crashes on Iowa’s roads.

The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcycle pulled in front of a semi in Floyd County, killing the motorcyclist who’s identified as 66-year-old Ruby May Golnick of Garner.

In Des Moines, police say a car and a motorcycle collided last night on the capitol city’s south side, killing an unidentified motorcyclist and injuring the car’s driver.

Motorcycles make up just four-percent of all registered vehicles in Iowa, but the Iowa DOT says motorcycle fatalities last year accounted for nearly 18-percent of the state’s total traffic deaths.