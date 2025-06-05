Iowa ‘DOGE’ task force considers county consolidation

A member of the governor’s DOGE task force says property taxes could be lowered if more services were delivered on a regional basis.

During yesterday’s task force meeting, former Fort Dodge mayor Terry Lutz said Iowa’s 99 county model outdated. That is similar to a point Governor Kim Reynolds made during a recent appearance on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS.

“We have to think differently about how we deliver services to our citizens,” Reynolds said. “We can’t continue to have the level of government that we have and expect the property taxes to go lower. It’s just not feasible. The math doesn’t work.”

Emily Schmitt, chair of the governor’s DOGE task force, said county consolidation is among the recommendations Iowans submitted to the task force this spring. “The first phase is really listening to Iowans,” Schmitt said. “…Some of the ideas that are in the gathering phase may not make it to the recommendation phase, so we’ll really find out in the research (phase) really what are the recommendations that should be moved forward and what are the ones that are practical and ready, that we’re able to do.”

While there’s no set target for savings to taxpayers, Schmitt said the group is looking to streamline government services any way they can. “We really just want to make a tangible difference for all Iowans to feel after this report,” Schmitt said, “and implementation of hopefully successful recommendations.”

The task force is scheduled to meet in August and September to review proposals and agree on a final report for the governor and legislature.