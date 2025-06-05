Iowa pushed out of DNC panel that sets next presidential nominating schedule

The Iowa Democratic Party has lost its seat on the powerful rule-making panel that will decide which states go first in 2028 when Democrats select their next nominee for president.

The Des Moines Register was first to report Iowa’s slot on the Democratic Party’s national rules committee has gone to someone from New Hampshire. That’s the state that ignored party rules and hosted the first presidential primary of 2024. The Democratic National Committee had followed President Biden’s call for South Carolina’s Primary to go first and for the Iowa Democratic Party Caucuses to no longer be first-in-the-nation.

However, national Republicans kept the Iowa GOP’s Caucuses are their lead-off event and Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said there should be “serious concerns” about “Biden’s 2024 calendar” because excluding Iowa gave Donald Trump a head start in 2024. Hart said Iowa Democrats “simply can’t afford to be ignored again” by their national party leaders.

A couple of potential 2028 candidates are showing up on the Iowa political radar. Pete Buttigieg, the winner of the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses, recently spoke at a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids this spring. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual is scheduled to speak in central Iowa this fall.