Astronaut Whitson’s launch delayed another day by storms

This morning’s scheduled launch of an Axiom Space mission — commanded by an Iowa native — is being pushed back to tomorrow.

The launch was originally planned for liftoff this past Sunday morning, but stormy weather persists over Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Axiom Space will try again Wednesday morning, with the launch now slated for 7 AM/Central.

Ax-4 will carry Peggy Whitson and three crewmates to the International Space Station for a two-week stay.

Considered America’s most experienced astronaut, Whitson, who grew up on a farm near Beaconsfield, has spent 675 days in orbit, more time than any other woman astronaut.

It’ll be her 5th trip to the orbiting space station.

Learn more about the mission HERE.