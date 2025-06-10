Celebration for expansion of Iowa Great Lakes Trail

Iowa tourism officials estimate there are about 2500 miles of paved bicycle trails in the state and a new stretch of trail in northwest Iowa is adding to that tally. The trail runs from Spencer, through rural Clay County and the city of Fostoria and to the Dickinson County line.

Clay County Supervisor Barry Anderson was at Monday’s ribbon cutting. “There’s things that we can do as supervisors to help with the quality of life in Clay County,” Anderson said. “A bike trail, some people may not think that that’s a part, but it brings people together. A healthier society is good for anybody, so it was just a good project that the supervisors could get behind.”

Brian Schmidt was the engineer on both phases of the trail. Phase one started in Spencer and, for the most part, was built within a railroad right of way. He said construction on the second phase was a bit more challenging. “That included 2.2 miles of new trail and also 0.9 miles of on-street trail on the old frontage road in Fostoria,” he said. “That project involved a lot more cooperation with the DOT and it was challenging. We went through quite a few revisions in the design, just to try to make it fit, but overall we’re really happy with the results.”

Kathy Fueston of Spencer has been pushing to expand the trail system in northwest Iowa to — ultimately — connect to trails that reach Des Moines. Monday night’s event was an emotional moment for her. “Literally, I did almost cry. It’s been a lot of years,” she said, her voice cracking. “We’re so forever thankful. We can finally cut the ribbon and have it open.”

She said the newly-opened trail out of Spencer to the Dickinson County line is safer for bicyclists than city streets and stretches of rural highway. “I have seen so many people on bikes that probably haven’t been on a bike in 20, 30 years that feel safe on the trail to ride it and to get their bike out of the garage and go,” she said.

A proposed four mile segment from Fostoria to Milford and an 11 mile stretch from Sac City to Lake View would complete the Iowa Great Lakes Trail project.

