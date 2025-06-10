Complaint accuses state officials of discriminating against Satanic Temple of Iowa

The ACLU of Iowa has filed a complaint alleging state officials discriminated against The Satanic Temple Iowa by denying its request to host an event and put up a display in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda last December.

“When the government makes the public space in the state capitol available for mainstream religious groups to use, for example for a Christmas event or a Hanukkah holiday display, it can’t then legally deny that same right to other religious groups and that includes our clients,” ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen said during an online news conference. “…It is one of the foundational principles of our country and of our state civil rights law that the government should not favor one religious viewpoint or belief over another.”

In 2023, The Satanic Temple of Iowa had a holiday display in the Capitol that was vandalized. In 2024, it asked to host a celebration in the Capitol that would have included a ritual as well as a costume contest, coloring sheets and make-and-take ornaments for children. Mortimer Adramelech, the Minister of Satan at The Satanic Temple of Iowa, read a statement at today's online news conference. "State officials made a number of outlandish assumptions about our religion and used those assumptions to discriminate against our congregation," he said.

Adramelech said the plan was to host a “family friendly” event. “We are compassionate and caring human beings. We have families. We are Iowans and we are simply seeking to exercise our right to freedom of religion,” he said. “…That’s what our complaint is all about. We are looking for resolution.”

In a written statement issued today, Governor Reynolds said the State Capitol is open to the public and “the State’s event policy takes into consideration conduct that would be harmful to minors.” Reynolds said the proposed “satanic event, which specifically targeted children, would have been harmful to children and so it was denied.”

Under state law, the complaint is a required first step before a lawsuit with the same claims may be filed. After 60 days, the ACLU may ask the Office of Civil Rights for permission take the matter to court and the agency is required to grant that request.