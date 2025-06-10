Majority of crops already emerging as planting season nears end

A majority of the Iowa corn and soybeans planted have already emerged.

The U.S.D.A. weekly report shows corn planting is virtually done, and just 3% of the soybeans remain to be planted. That report shows 92% of the corn has popped out of the ground, which is two days behind normal. Southwest Iowa lags as the only district with under 90% of the corn emerged at 81%.

Eighty-eight percent of the soybeans have emerged statewide, which is four days ahead of average. North-central Iowa leads with 96% of the beans already poking out of the ground.