Des Moines rally against ICE raids stays peaceful, no police presence

Several hundred demonstrators rallied in downtown Des Moines last night in opposition to ICE raids in Los Angeles and the Trump administration deploying Marines and the National Guard against protestors.

Similar rallies have happened in Davenport, Sioux City and Cedar Rapids in recent days.

Angel Pavon is a college student from Des Moines. He says migrants want to make a life in the U.S., but federal officials are calling them a danger to the public.

“They’re being told we’re the danger, we’re bringing the chaos. But they’re not seeing us fully,” Pavon says. “They’re not seeing the fear we live in, the silence that we’re forced into, the pain we carry every time another door gets kicked in.”

Police were present at the rally in Des Moines. It followed a social media post from Governor Kim Reynolds that appeared to be a warning. She said in a post on X that peaceful demonstrations are welcome but unlawful behavior will be stopped immediately.

(Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)