Drake to play in Emerald Coast Classic

Drake men’s basketball is scheduled to play in the 2025 Emerald Coast Classic basketball tournament, presented by Global Sports, the tournament on Wednesday. DePaul, Georgia Tech and LSU are also in the field for the multiple-team event.

The tournament will be played Thanksgiving weekend November 28-29 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Drake will play LSU at 8:30 p.m. central time on Friday, Nov. 28 to begin its tournament. DePaul will face Georgia Tech at 6 p.m. central time for the first game of the MTE. The third-place game will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 29 with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. that Saturday. Both of the games on Friday as well as the championship game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Bulldogs are coming off a school-record 31-4 mark, sweeping the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles along with a trip to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Eric Henderson was named the school’s 31st head coach March 28.