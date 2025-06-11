Iowa Governor visits Rock Valley to celebrate continued flood recovery

The northwest Iowa community of Rock Valley is moving ahead with housing projects almost one year after devastating flooding consumed the town.

Governor Kim Reynolds attended a ribbon cutting Tuesday for one development where some flood victims are already moving in.

Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo says the town is recovering, rebuilding and ready for what’s next. “We have come a long way, I want to acknowledge that many in our community are still hurting, still searching for answers and are still rebuilding their lives. Please know you have not been forgotten,” he says.

Governor Reynolds toured a new home in Rock Valley, which will replace one of about 150 destroyed when the Rock River poured over a protective berm last June. Reynolds says the state provided almost seven million dollars that resulted in five different development projects, and more than 90 new housing units. “I’m proud to say that this city and the surrounding region aren’t just building back, they’re building back stronger, more resilient and more sustainable than ever,” Reynolds says.

Reynolds says the Iowa Legislature also approved almost $14 million to support disaster recovery and demolition from natural disasters that hit the state last year. Rock Valley requested buyouts from FEMA for 150 homes back in December and city leaders believe the federal government is in the final stages of reviewing their application for assistance.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)