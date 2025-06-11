Iowa hometown of famed big band leader hosts four-day celebration

The southwest Iowa town of Clarinda hosts its 50th Glenn Miller Music Festival this week, with jazz and big band concerts, dance contests, and more to celebrate the legendary band leader.

Shari Greenwood, executive director of the Glenn Miller Museum and a board member of the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, says events kick off Thursday afternoon with a picnic and concerts on the town square, while Friday’s schedule includes ragtime artist Adam Swanson, a Shenandoah native.

“He holds the honor of being the only four-time world champion ragtime player ever, and he is absolutely amazing,” Greenwood says. “He plays with such passion along with the people that he’s worked with. He’s going to have a little slide presentation so you can see some of the things he’s been up to.”

Some performers are coming to Clarinda from as far away as Japan. Other concerts on Friday include Bill Baker’s Big Band, Steve Shininger and the ShinSings, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. One of Saturday’s highlights is Gooch and the Guys Big Band, led by Michael “Gooch” Gurciullo.

“He’s done everything from work with the Glenn Miller Orchestra to having his own band. He comes back this way every year to put on jazz camps,” she says. “He’s a lot of fun with the Gooch and the Guys Big Band, and they do things like Frank Sinatra and Glenn Miller, and folks love him.”

Saturday’s performers include the Northwest Missouri State Jazz Group, Bill Baker’s Big Band and more performances by the Glenn Miller Orchestra — along with a swing dance competition.

“Glenn Miller takes the stage in the gymnasium and there’s a dance floor set up and tables. We have the swing dance competition in the middle of their concert,” said Greenwood. “Their leader Erik (Stabnau) does three songs before the break. They’re all different tempos and the dancers get out there and dance for the prize of a trophy, and we give out five different trophies.”

The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Museum and Birthplace Home will be open daily during the festival. Thursday also includes the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Scholarship competition, with instrumental and vocal performances.

