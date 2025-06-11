Marc Sonnen returns to UNI as an assistant coach

UNI head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson announced the hiring of Marc Sonnen as the Panthers’ new fourth full-time assistant coach.

Sonnen, a prolific scorer who played for the Panthers from 2009 to 2013, returns to Northern Iowa after three seasons coaching at the Division II level.

“It is a great day for us to bring back one of our own,” said Jacobson. “Marc played the game with great pride and competitiveness. He is also one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around. He has brought those same qualities to his young coaching career. He will be heavily involved in all aspects of the program. We look forward to Marc’s personality, experiences and knowledge providing an immediate impact on our players, staff and team.”

“We are also increasing the commitment to our student-athletes by adding this new full-time position to our staff,” Jacobson added. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Megan Franklin for her vision and support of this position being added to our program.”

Sonnen spent the past two seasons at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri on the coaching staff of fellow UNI basketball alum Chris Foster.