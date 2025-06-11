Rickie Fowler to play in John Deere Classic

Rickie Fowler, one of pro golf’s most popular players, has committed to compete in this year’s John Deere Classic, July 2-6, at TPC Deere Run.

The five-time Ryder Cup team member has finished in the top 20 in three of his last four tournaments, including a T-7 at the Memorial, which earned him a spot in the British Open.

“We’re thrilled to have Rickie Fowler coming to play in the John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman. “Rickie is a fan favorite particularly among younger fans who really gravitate to him. He has had an exceptional career and has been playing well this year.”

Fowler has six career wins on the PGA Tour and three more internationally, his most recent coming at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He has 84 career top 10 finishes, 47 top fives and 15 runner ups. In 2014 he finished in the top five in all four majors, including runner ups at the U.S. Open and British Open, an accomplishment matched by only three other players – Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa.

In addition to his regular presence on recent Ryder Cup teams, Fowler was a three-time Presidents Cup team member and represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympic Games. His only previous appearance in the John Deere Classic came in 2010 when he played on a sponsor exemption coming out of Oklahoma State.

The 54th edition of the Quad Cities-based PGA Tour event will be conducted July 2-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with Davis Thompson as defending champion. The tournament will offer an $8.4 million purse.