More rough weather possible this afternoon for northern Iowa

For the first time since last October, parts of Iowa saw high temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says Des Moines hit 95 degrees and the heat generated a lot of turbulence in the air.

“We did have a round of severe thunderstorms across parts of northern and northeastern Iowa. A lot of wind damage, a little bit of hail, in a swath from around Estherville to Waterloo roughly,” Lee says. “We had a lot of reports of trees down, some power lines down, a few places where limbs fell on homes, things like that.”

Lee says the forecast is calling for the chance of more storms later today.

“We do think there will be some more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening,” Lee says. “For most of the state, severe weather is unlikely, but there could be some more severe thunderstorms up in the north, more or less the same kind of area as yesterday.”

The extended forecast shows a chance of showers for wide sections of Iowa both Saturday and Sunday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)