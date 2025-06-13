Brass bands compete in eastern Iowa to be the best of the wurst

The Amana Colonies will host two simultaneous festivals this weekend that revolve around complementary elements: brass bands, beer, and bratwurst, along with side attractions including a wiener dog race using dachshunds.

Todd Bransky, director of the Wurst Brass Festival, says they’re bringing in brass bands — from Iowa and four surrounding states — that will compete in a European-style musical tradition that dates back to the 1870s.

“It happens one time a year where bands from all over the country descend on just a couple of communities and they play marches — it’s all marches — and they perform for judges and they can win prize money,” Bransky says. “We’ve adopted that because there hasn’t been that type of competition for brass bands in the United States, so we brought it to the Amanas.”

The judged competitions will be underway later today at three different locations in the Amanas, while the full concerts begin tomorrow morning.

“We’ll start at 10 AM and we’ll just keep rotating the bands up on stage until about 6:30 PM,” Bransky says. “We’ve got German-style food, bratwurst and German potato salad, and it’s just a really, really fun time. The bands play very entertaining music for kids and for adults and families.”

Most Iowans will recognize the songs, as he says it won’t all be old-fashioned “oompa-oompa” polka music. “What you’ll hear is marches. You’ll hear show tunes. You’ll hear jazz. You’ll hear rock. You’ll hear Broadway show music. You’ll hear stuff from Disney. You’re going to hear overtures. You’re going to hear a great variety of everything and probably very few polkas at all,” he laughs.

The 32-member brass bands will be performing in what Bransky says is the British-style of instrumentation.

“We don’t use trumpets, we use cornets. We use a flugel horn. We use a soprano cornet. Instead of French horns like we have in the U.S., they use tenor horns,” Bransky says. “There are euphoniums, and there are baritones and there’s different music written for each of those, and then in the tuba sections, you’ll see E-flat tubas and B-flat tubas and trombones like you’re used to seeing in bands here.”

In addition to the Wurst Brass Festival, there’s also the Amana Colonies Wurst Festival, two separate events, both underway essentially across the street from one another.