MN lawmaker and his wife, shot in their home today, met in Iowa

The Minnesota state senator and his wife who were shot early this morning in their home have connections to Iowa.

Senator John Hoffman worked for Polk County and the State of Iowa from 1991 to 2001 according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library. Kate Garner was an intern at a Des Moines radio station where Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, was a co-hosting a morning show in the 1990s.

“They actually met at a political fundraiser with shared friends,” Garner said this afternoon, “and they hit it off immediately.”

Garner describes Yvette as her first mentor when she started out in radio and they became lifelong friends.

“She is the ultimate political wife, but in the good, really supportive, bake-cupcakes-make-signs, whatever kind of way,” Garner said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “And he is the just serious but fun, dedicated guy and they made this amazing marriage with this amazing daughter Hope, who has spina bifida and they took that and helped her become an activist and they’re this little powerhouse family.”

Garner indicated Yvette’s friends have been keeping in touch via social media in hopes to learning more about the couple’s condition. “Her brother gave an update that John’s heart was barely missed and Yvette, even though she was shot three times, did not have an organ hit, which is miraculous,” Garner said. “The thing that really got me and is 100% Yvett is that when the gunman opened fire, she threw herself on Hope. That’s how Hope didn’t get shot…She’s always been a ‘mama bear’ and she ‘mama beared’ to save her daughter’s life.”

Garner said it’s hard to wrap her head around what happened. “Finding out more detail is both helpful and disheartening,” Garner said. “The fact that someone would put together a list of people to hurt because overwhelmingly they care about other people — as an Iowan and an American, it’s hard for me to fathom.”

Iowa political leaders have issued written statements after news of the shooting at the Hoffman’s home and the apparent assassination of Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, in a post on X at 1:30 p.m. said: “Horrific news coming out of Minnesota. Political violence is unacceptable, and anyone responsible for this attack must be brought to justice. We are keeping the victims and all the people of Minnesota in our prayers.”

Writing on the X platform, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said: “Horrible news in our neighbor to the north/MN w the targeting of public servants Violence is never the answer I hope suspect is caught & swiftly brought to justice”

The top Democrats in the Iowa legislature issued statements late this morning.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses who were shot in their homes last night. I am horrified about the apparent assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. As state legislators, it’s deeply troubling to see public servants become the subject of this kind of targeted violence,” House Minority Leader Brian Meyer said.

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Senator Janice Weiner said: “As a fellow lawmaker, a human being, and an American, this is horrendous. There is never a place for this kind of violence, period. My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Minnesota Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. My prayers for healing for Senator John Hoffman and his wife. As a country, we must stand side by side with each other, regardless of our differences.”

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver issued a statement early this evening. “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic shootings in Minnesota. Unfortunately, today it is once again necessary to condemn political violence in all forms. Our thoughts and prayers are with Minnesota lawmakers and citizens during this unimaginable time. Our hope is the perpetrator is brought to justice and peace is brought to the victims and their families.”

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) said in a statement on social media that she was “heartbroken by the shooting of two state legislators in Minnesota. Political violence is never acceptable and I am praying for the Hortman & Hoffman families & their loved ones amid this horrible tragedy. The perpetrator must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Davenport) said in a statement on X that she was “devastated by the horrific shootings targeting two Minnesota lawmakers and their families. While the motive remains unclear, there is absolutely no place for political violence in America. My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families and all members of the Minnesota delegation during this heartbreaking time.”