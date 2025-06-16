Davenport man charged with fatally shooting child, wounding four others

An eastern Iowa man is accused in a weekend shooting rampage in Tennessee.

Police in suburban Nashville arrested 26-year-old Jovien Smith of Davenport on criminal homicide and multiple other charges late Saturday.

Reports say Smith was visiting there with his girlfriend and her five children, who range in age from one to 13 years.

He and the woman had an argument, during which police say Smith threw the woman’s phone out the minivan’s window and he tried to grab the wheel.

Police say Smith shot the woman, then shot four of the five children.

A four-year-old girl was killed. The others were all hospitalized, two in critical condition.

Smith’s bond is set at $2.6-million.