Iowa to forbid some insurance limits on coverage of autism spectrum disorder

A new state law will require private insurance policies to cover a range of medically necessary services for Iowans with autism.

During debate of the bill in the Iowa House this spring, Representative David Young of Van Meter said private insurers may no longer limit coverage to children, for example. “It prohibits a plan from imposing an aggregate annual or lifetime limit on coverage benefits for autism spectrum disorders,” Young said.

Some policies have limited the number of outpatient visits to medical professionals who diagnose autism in children and adults. That’s now prohibited and there are to be no limits on appointments for treatment with an autism service provider. Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City said getting rid of these restrictions is a big step. “It’s very important that we ensure that folks with autism receive the care they need all the way through their life,” Zabner said.

The bill passed the legislature unanimously and Governor Reynolds signed it last week. The changes go into effect July 1. Federal officials estimate about 8000 Iowa children and 53,000 adults in Iowa have been diagnosed or are living with an autism spectrum disorder.