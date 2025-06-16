Time capsule gives view of Iowa agriculture 25 years ago

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig and former Ag Secretary Patty Judge opened a time capsule last week that was put inside the base of a display of replica steel plow in 2000.

The plow display was inside the Wallace Building and the capsule was supposed to be opened in 25 years and they did so during good-bye event for the building. Current and former staff members from the Ag Department and DNR who worked in the building for many years were on hand watching as Judge and Naig showed off the contents.

“Grain market news, this is markets,” Naig said. “Corn in northwest Iowa, Monday, October 16th, 2000,” Judge said. “Corn buck-59, to a buck 66, who likes those prices?,” Naig asked. There were many pamphlets and newspapers from 25 years ago in the capsule. There were some photos and Naig pulled out small tubes containing samples of corn, soybeans and oats.

“No, the mice did not make it into the, (laugher). That was well sealed, I guess,” Naig said “Yes, they are. They’re not deteriorating,” Judge replied. “No, that looks pretty good,” Naig challenged the audience when he pulled a floppy disc out of the capsule.

“OK, now for our younger team members, does anybody, this is trivia, what is this?,” Naig said to laughter. Naig said he didn’t know what was on the disc and would have to check with IT to see if the wanted to open it.

Judge said she hadn’t remembered all the things that were put in the capsule 25 years ago. She says she does remember when they opened up the capsule back then to put in new things, that one of the items inside was a half pack of cigarettes. Naig said the Ag Department will come up with some things to put into the capsule to seal it for another 25 years.