Iowa drivers need to remember to move over for stopped vehicles

Law officers across Iowa are taking part in a nationwide effort this week to promote the “Move Over, It’s the Law” program.

Trooper Paul Gardner, of the Iowa State Patrol, says it’s been the law in Iowa more than 20 years but it’s only recently been passed in all 50 states.

“We want to remind motorists who happen to approach a stopped emergency vehicle, a maintenance vehicle, tow truck or any vehicle displaying flashing lights that’s parked on the side of the road, to move over into the other lane,” Gardner says, “or if the lane change is not possible, to slow down to a reasonable speed below the posted speed limit.”

Law enforcement will be focusing on making sure motorists move over during a special operation that’s running today through Thursday.

“This law protects first responders, road workers, maintenance crews, tow truck operators, and it’s been on the books in Iowa since 2002,” Gardner says. “It’s designed to protect those whose majority of the work is on the roadways.”

Ignoring the law could bring a $200 fine and suspension of the driver’s license for up to a year.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)