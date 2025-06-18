Forecast: Iowa’s first summer weekend will be hot and muggy

The calendar says summer arrives on Friday and forecasters say the steamy, hot weather of the season will also arrive in Iowa on Friday, right on time.

Meteorologist Donna Dubberke, at the National Weather Service, says Iowans should try to enjoy these final days of spring.

“By the time we get to Friday, we’re going to be into a warming trend,” Dubberke says. “We’re looking at heat indices pushing 100-degrees on Friday and then Saturday, it looks downright hot with a heat index over 105, it’s going to be hot and muggy, and then still hot on Sunday.”

She says the long-range forecast shows high temperatures are expected to fall back in the 80s by Tuesday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)