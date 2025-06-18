Iowa’s congressional delegation says Iran cannot be allowed nuclear weapons

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says President Trump is projecting “peace through strength” as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Trump has called for the “unconditional surrender” of Iran, while Iran’s leader said there will be “irreparable damage” if the U.S. military joins Israeli attacks. “I think America continues to stand with our allies, in this case Israel,” Hinson said this morning during her weekly conference call with Iowa reporters. “What we’re seeing with Iran is that they continue to chant ‘Death to Israel’ followed by ‘Death to America’ and the bottom line is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, told reporters Trump has been clear about U.S. objectives. “I think these are some truly defining moments that (Trump) was meant to carry America through,” Hinson said. “…The bottom line here that is Israel does have the right to defend itself and Iran should never have a nuclear weapon and I think we’re all safer with Iran’s military officials eradicated.”

More than a dozen Iranian military officials have been killed in Israeli strikes over the past six days.

Hinson expressed support for Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran. “That’s something that he ran on since the start and I don’t think it’s wise for Iran or anyone to threaten the United States, our allies or our interests,” Hinson said. “President Biden appeased Iran at every turn. Those days are over under President Trump.”

Two House members — a Republican from Kentucky and a Democrat from California — have introduced a resolution that would force Trump to get congressional approval to join Israel’s attacks in Iran. Hinson said while “people are right to be worried about messy foreign entanglements,” Trump may decide the U.S. has to take action to halt enrichment of nuclear material in Iran and she said that is the president’s decision to make.

“As far as the House is concerned, congress is taking a look at legislative remedies to sever Iran’s financial pathways to nuclear weapons development and terrorist financing which is the other part of this conversation. That’s something that I think we all need to take seriously. They are the number one financier of terrorism and so I look forward to taking a look at a potential sanctions package,” Hinson said this morning.

Other members of Iowa’s congressional delegation recently made statements on social media in support of Trump’s approach and in support of Israel. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull said, “We stand with Israel against terrorism,” last week. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Davenport said Iran is “escalating its nuclear program and fueling terror” and she supports Israel’s right to defend itself. Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant said Trump is “right to back Israel” with the goal of “crushing both Iran’s war machine and its nuclear ambitions.”

Yesterday afternoon, Senator Joni Ernst said on X that “a nuclear Iran is a threat to America.” On June 13, Senator Chuck Grassley posted this comment on X: “Iran was abt 2 get nukes Last night Israel acted 2 protect itself but its action helps protect US bc Iran says DEATH TO ISRAEL DEATH TO AMERICA.”