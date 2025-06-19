Everly Brothers celebration in Shenandoah to feature new material

There will be some new items on display at the Everly Brothers Family Heritage Day today in Shenandoah.

The day celebrates Don and Phil Everly, two of the founding fathers of rock and roll. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association marketing director Shelly Warner says the materials are on display at the Depot Restaurant, the Everly Brothers Childhood Home and the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum.

)”After the passing of their mother, Margaret Everly, and Don’s passing, the family had been settling the state, and Margaret’s home was sold. We always knew Margaret saved a lot of things, so they picked out certain items they were willing to part with, and had them on an online auction,” she says.

She says Everly Heritage Foundation President Bill Hillman purchased the items that include a look at the duo’s early years. “We have a scrapbook which was from their childhood beginning in Chicago, when they first left Kentucky, and they started school there,” Walker says. “Later, here in Shenandoah, it continues through their childhood to when they first started performing on the radio.”

Some of the Everlys’ toys will also be available for viewing behind a glass case at the Depot. Warner says the toys are in great condition. “There’s a train, there’s a race car, there’s a few other things that are really well preserved, thankfully, Margaret, their mother, was really diligent about that,” she says. New display items at the museum include a guitar autographed by the Everlys.

The museum and Everly Brothers home are open today from 1 to 4 p.m. Another celebration highlight is music by Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s at the Depot from 6 to 9 p.m.

