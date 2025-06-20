Iowa Job Corps students can stay in residential program, for now

A federal judge has extended an order that temporarily blocks the U.S. Department of Labor from shutting down about 100 Job Corps training centers for low-income youth, including two Iowa centers.

The federal program has provided free education, vocational training and housing to young adults for more than 60 years.

Ryan Dunker, a native of Ida Grove, is a student at the Job Corps center in Denison, one of two residential programs in the state. The other location is in Ottumwa.

“They’ve jerked us around a little too much,” Dunker says, “put a lot of people out without actually thinking about the lives they’re affecting.”

Dunker recently completed a pharmacy tech program and says he does have some job leads, but he worries about others who would have nowhere to go if the campus closes.

“I know for me, this place was perfect,” he says. “It definitely gave me a lot of hope for my future, at least.”

The judge’s extension continues until next Wednesday to allow more time to review the case.

The Ottumwa Job Corps Center alone houses 240 students, who were originally told they’d have to move out by June 12th.

A Labor Department report found the program to be too costly with low graduation rates. Supporters of Job Corps argue that the study was flawed and does not accurately represent what’s happening in Iowa.

(Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)