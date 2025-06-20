State tax benefits approved for new sausage plant in Perry

The state awarded economic development benefits today to the company that plans to build a new sausage plant in Perry.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved twelve million dollars in tax benefits for JBS of Greeley, Colorado for the 150,000 square foot plant. The company says the plant will employ 250 people within the first three years, and eventually expand the workforce to 500 people. The plant is expected to open in late 2026.

JBS also has operations in Council Bluffs, Marshalltown and Ottumwa, with more than 5,300 employees.