71 workers lose jobs as Waterloo recycling facility closes

An Ohio-based company that makes plastic drainage pipe is closing its plastic recycling facility in Waterloo.

Advanced Drainage Systems has notified the State of Iowa that 71 employees in Waterloo will be laid off August 17. Employees were told of the closure last week. A spokesperson for ADS says the company made the decision to close its Waterloo site because an expanded Georgia facility and recycling plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania will provide sufficient capacity for manufacturing.

ADS pipes are used to drain fields, parking lots and freeways and to hold storm water and control erosion. ADS recycled over 500 million pounds of plastic during its last fiscal year — about half of the total plastic used to make the company’s pipes.