Chase in western Iowa ends in deadly crash

A police pursuit in western Iowa over the weekend ended with the death of a Nebraska man.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, when a deputy saw a car crossing the center line of Highway 92, east of Council Bluffs.

The vehicle failed to yield and continued eastbound until it left the road just east of Treynor and entered a ditch.

The car sustained severe damage in the crash.

Deputies discovered 44-year-old David Hawkins, of Omaha, inside the vehicle. He suffered serious injuries, and despite the efforts of rescue workers from Treynor, died from his injuries.

The crash and incident remain under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)