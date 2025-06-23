Registration for Trump’s Iowa speech kicking off countdown to America’s 250th

America250, the commission created to plan events celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary, has released a few more details about the kick-off event planned on the Iowa State Fairgrounds next week.

America250 says President Donald Trump will speak on Thursday evening, July 3 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds and provide a “glimpse into the grand festivities” planned for the country’s 250th anniversary. There’s a link on America250’s website to register to attend Trump’s address. According to the commission, the speech will be the first in a series of events in every state and U.S. territory that will culminate in “a monumental celebration” on July 4th, 2026. A spokesperson for America 250 also saidTrump’s speech next week in Des Moines will provide a “vision for a renewed commitment to America’s future.”

Trump has visited the Iowa State Fairgrounds several times. Trump walked through the crowds during the 2015 and 2023 Iowa State Fairs and he spoke at campaign rallies on the fairgrounds in December of 2015 and October of 2021. Trump was also the keynote speaker at a fundraiser in August of 2016 for Senator Joni Ernst that was held in the livestock pavilion on the state fairgrounds.