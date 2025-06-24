Astronaut Whitson scheduled for lift-off early Tuesday

After repeated delays, the countdown clock is again ticking toward launch for Iowa native astronaut Peggy Whitson and her record-setting fifth space mission.

The Axiom Space mission was originally scheduled for liftoff June 8th, but saw pushbacks due to bad weather at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and mechanical issues on the Falcon 9 rocket and the docking area on the International Space Station.

The launch of Ax-4 is now set for early Tuesday at 1:31 AM/Central time.

Whitson is commander of the mission along with three crewmates from India, Hungary, and Poland.

The crew is scheduled to spend two weeks at the space station, conducting a series of some 60 experiments in biology, material and physical sciences, as well as technology.

Whitson, who grew up on a farm near Beaconsfield, has spent 675 days in orbit, so far. She holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut.