Iowa women to take part in WBCA Showcase

The Iowa women’s basketball team will compete in the second annual WBCA Showcase at Walt Disney World Resort, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

Iowa will face Baylor on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. (CT) and then Miami (FL) on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The State Farm Field House has a storied history of hosting elite men’s and women’s college basketball events including the ESPN Events Invitational that has been held there since 2006, and last year’s inaugural WBCA Showcase.

“We are excited to announce Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami, Missouri, Washington State and West Florida as the participants in the second annual WBCA Showcase,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This field ensures an outstanding weekend of college women’s basketball at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”