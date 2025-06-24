Iowa’s Character Counts program honors new batch of role models

The Iowa Character Awards for 2025 are being announced, highlighting the people, teachers, communities and organizations that are helping to make positive changes across the state.

Amy Smit is spokesperson for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. She says there are a dozen awards this year, while the highest honor is called the Robert D. and Billie Ray Pillar of Character Award.

“We chose Mike Knapp to receive the award,” Smit says. “Mike has provided us with some visionary leadership and helped advance our mission for many, many years, and we know that he’s really worked hard to carry on Governor Ray and Mrs. Ray’s legacy.” Knapp, of Des Moines, has served as the president and CEO of Iowa Realty, and chairman emeritus of HomeServices of Iowa.

A news release says: “Knapp has spent more than five decades shaping Iowa’s business and civic landscape through his leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to character.”

Another one of this year’s key awards is going to a city in northwest Iowa as the recipient of the Community of Character Award.

“The City of Spencer is really a great example of Iowans coming together after facing tough times,” Smit says. “In 2024, after they faced some devastating floods, they had homes that were damaged and families displaced, but in the midst of the crisis, Spencer really showed up and they showed what it means to live by the Six Pillars of Character.”

Those pillars are: Caring, Citizenship, Fairness, Respect, Responsibility, and Trustworthiness.

The program was founded at Drake in 2005 and has since honored more than 200 Iowans. Smit says it’s important to have role models.

“Part of that is being able to know who those people are and hear more about them,” Smit says. “Our Iowa Character Awards highlight the best of Iowans. We hear from citizens throughout the state who nominate their friends, coworkers, family members, organizations, schools, to tell us all about the great things that they’re doing in Iowa.”

This year’s awards ceremony is scheduled for August 1st in the Des Moines metro. See the full list of 2025 honorees HERE.