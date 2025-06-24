Man injured by coming out the window of burning northwest Iowa home

Two people escaped from a house fire in Estherville yesterday and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan said there was heavy smoke inside the house when firefighters arrived. “The person that they were communicating with was not completely coherent. They transported him by ambulance because he had injuries to his arm (from) coming out the window,” Sheridan said. “He was cut on some glass.”

Sheridan said the fire started next to a recliner in the living room and there were smoking materials and electrical cords in that area. Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes and the fire chief indicated most of the damage to the home is from the smoke.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)