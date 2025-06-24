Police question alleged hit-and-run driver after fatal central Iowa crash

The pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run in Des Moines last night has died.

Des Moines police say witnesses tell officers the man was standing on the median of a busy intersection about 8 PM when he was hit by a pickup — which fled the scene.

The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Witnesses reported the pickup was a 2020 Dodge Ram and officers say they’ve found the vehicle and identified the driver, an adult male.

As yet, no charges are filed and no names were released.

It’s Des Moines’ seventh traffic-related fatality this year.