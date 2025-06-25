Iowan Whitson rockets into orbit on another record-setting spaceflight

America’s most experienced astronaut is adding to her resume, with a record-breaking fifth trip into orbit.

After multiple delays over the past two weeks, Iowa native astronaut Peggy Whitson was able to say these words early this morning from atop a Falcon 9 rocket: “Ax-4 is go for launch!”

And 30 seconds later, the fourth mission of Axiom Space lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, lighting up the pre-dawn darkness about 1:30 AM Central time.

Whitson’s three crewmates are from Hungary, India and Poland. They’ll arrive at the International Space Station tomorrow morning for a scheduled two-week stay.

Ten minutes before launch, Whitson thanked everyone who made the mission possible.

“To the Axiom Space team, you poured your hearts into this mission,” Whitson said. “Your passion and dedication have lifted us higher. We wear this patch with pride because of you. To NASA, thank you for the decades of knowledge, the training and the trust. You’ve shaped generations of explorers, and we’re honored to carry that legacy forward. To SpaceX, thank you for giving us the wings to fly, and the confidence for a safe return home. And, to our international partners, thank you for standing with us across borders, united by a shared purpose. And, to every person behind the scenes — engineers, trainers, families and friends — you are the quiet force behind this mission. We carry the hopes of many with us. As we realize our return, we will bring those hopes home to you.”

About ten minutes into the flight, Whitson announced from orbit that their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was named “Grace” by the crew.

“Grace is more than a name,” she said. “It reflects the elegance with which we move through space, against a backdrop of earth. It speaks to the refinement of our mission, the harmony of science and spirit, and the unmerited favor we carry with humility. Grace reminds us that spaceflight is not just a feat of engineering, but an act of goodwill, for the benefit of every human, everywhere.”

Once aboard the ISS, the astronauts will conduct about 60 medical experiments for Axiom Space, a private Houston-based firm which aims to put its own space station into orbit in the next few years.

Whitson is making her second trip aloft as an Axiom astronaut. She flew three previous missions for NASA before retiring from the agency in 2018.

The 65-year-old Whitson grew up on a farm near Beaconsfield and holds multiple records, including for the most time in space by an American at 675 days — and counting.

(Additional reporting by Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)