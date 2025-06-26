Drake’s Koloseus leaves for Arizona

Drake Track & Field and Cross Country Coach Jay Koloseus has departed his post in Des Moines to become an Assistant Track & Field Coach at the University of Arizona. He will also lead the Wildcats’ cross country program while focusing on distance events during track season.

“We are grateful to Coach Koloseus for the eight years he gave to Drake Athletics,” Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin said. “Jay’s teams were excellent in the classroom, competition, and on our campus. He was a wonderful teammate in our athletics department and will sincerely be missed. We wish him all the best at Arizona.”

Koloseus leaves Drake after a remarkably successful three-year stint as the Bulldogs’ head coach of both men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs. He came to Des Moines in 2017 as the program’s assistant men’s distance coach and recruiting coordinator and began his Bulldog tenure as the leader of the XC program and Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator for the track and field team following the 2019 season. Koloseus was elevated to head coach for men’s and women’s cross country and track and field in 2022.