Some Iowans may need a refresher course in lightning safety

Plenty of thunderstorms have rolled over Iowa lately and the experts at the National Weather Service are offering some reminders about the dangers of lightning.

Meteorologist Ashley Bury says it’s a wise move to stay “weather aware,” especially when potentially severe storms may be moving in.

“Make sure that you have at least some sort of way to keep an eye on radar, just seeing if there’s any storms on the way, or if there’s anything at least expected,” Bury says. “Later on in the day, if you’re going to do something, make sure that you have an option or multiple options to find shelter.”

In 2024, there were no reports of any lightning injuries in Iowa. Studies find there are about 25-million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes every year nationwide, while lightning kills an average of 51 people each year in the US.

Bury says most Iowans have a weather app on their phones that will help them to stay vigilant.

“Keeping that awareness up is definitely very important and just to make sure that you’re not staying outside, don’t go under a tree. If there’s any lightning nearby, you don’t want to get under one of those because that actually attracts lightning,” Bury says. “Or the water, that’s another thing, too. You don’t want to be in the water as well.”

Other tips include: Don’t use corded phones. Stay away from windows and doors. Don’t touch electrical equipment or cords. Avoid touching metal plumbing. Also, water inside a house is a good conductor of electricity, so don’t wash your hands or dishes, take a shower or bath, or do laundry, during a thunderstorm.

The Weather Service says only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning die. The other 90% must cope with varying degrees of discomfort and disability, sometimes for the rest of their lives.

