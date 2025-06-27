Family still seeks information 30 years after Iowa TV anchor disappears

Friends, family and co-workers of Jodi Huisentruit gathered in front of KIMT TV in downtown Mason City this morning on the 30th anniversary her disappearance.

Investigators believe someone grabbed the news anchor shortly after 4:00 a.m. as she left her apartment on the way to work. A spokesperson for Huisentruit’s family who was not identifed read a statement to start the event.

“The pain and anguish felt by us and all who loved Jodi are immeasurable. True peace will only be given to us when Jodi is found and justice is served for her. We know it is hard to have hope for resolution after so many years, but we still choose to hope that one day soon it will happen.” The family is also asking people if they know anything that could help solve the case to come forward.

“To anyone out there who has key information that could lead us to Jodi or help solve this case, we beg you to please come forward and not make us continue to wait for answers. 30 years is 30 years too long to wait for resolution. We implore you – if you know something, say something. Help us finally bring Jodi home,” she says.

Huisentruit’s close friend Ani Kruse talked about spending the weekend before her disappearance in Iowa City.

“We were in the Iowa City area – boating, dancing, just living life like we always did. Carefree, full of laughter, soaking in every moment. Looking back now, it’s hard to believe that weekend would be the last time I would spend with her and the last time I’d see her,” Kruse says. “If I had known…I don’t know what I would’ve done differently. Maybe nothing. Maybe everything.”

Kruse hopes someone will step forward with the information that solves the case. “Today I carry something else, a deep need for answers. For truth and for closure, Jodi deserves that. Jodi’s family deserves that, and each and every one of us who loved Jodi and miss her daily, we all deserve it,” she says. “So, while I stand here, grateful for the time I had with Jodi, I also stand here restless. I want peace and I want justice, and I want the world to remember her story is not over until we have both of those.”

If anyone has information about what happened to Huisentruit, they are asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or email Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Ryan Herman at [email protected]