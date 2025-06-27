Hinson: No risk to $56M federal dollars for naming of Cedar Rapids bridge

Cedar Rapids leaders are raising concerns tens of millions of dollars in federal funds for a key new bridge over the Cedar River may be in jeopardy due to the name of the bridge.

Originally dubbed the Arc of Justice Bridge, it’s now just being called the Eighth Avenue Bridge. KCRG-TV reports that some believe the change was due to the Trump Administration’s DEI rollbacks.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she’s not aware of any threat to the bridge’s funding.

“We are working directly with the city of Cedar Rapids and with the administration and all that I know right now is that everything is still moving forward with that project,” Hinson says. “We’ve been working hard to make sure that that grant is delivered for the city.”

The flood of 2008 cut off many routes through Cedar Rapids and it’s hoped the new Eighth Avenue Bridge will be high enough to allow for safe passage of traffic should there be a repeat flood of that magnitude. The city has already secured 56-million federal dollars for the project.

“I understand how important that bridge is, and you get back to the flood of 2008 and what happened there and the access over the Cedar River and how important that is,” Hinson says. “That’s why I’ve been continuing to fight for infrastructure and targeted infrastructure investments in the district like the 8th Avenue Bridge project.”

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said Wednesday in a Facebook post:

“I wish I could merely worry about the bridge’s name. Instead, I’m worried about making sure those in our most vulnerable communities on either side of the bridge have a safe way to cross in good times and in, God forbid, bad times. Without a federal grant, we wait.”

Reports say construction on the bridge is supposed to start in 2027, with completion in 2030.