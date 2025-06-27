House Speaker Grassley to seek reelection, won’t run for governor

Speaker Pat Grassley has announced he will run for an 11th term in the Iowa House.

Grassley, who’s been House Speaker for the past five years, was among several Republicans who said they were consider a run for governor after Governor Kim Reynolds announced in April that she would not seek reelection. Grassley said in a newsletter sent to his district that Republicans have accomplished priorities like lowering taxes, “strengthening our schools (and) passing common-sense protections for children,” but Grassley said there’s “still more to do” and the best way to serve the constituents in his district is to continue to represent them in the statehouse.

Grassley is the grandson of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and farms with his father, Robin, on land near New Hartford.

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, is raising money for a campaign for governor and Attorney General Brenna Bird is considering a run for governor in 2026. Earlier this month, State Representative Eddie Andrews of Johnston kicked off a campaign for the GOP’s nomination for governor. State Senator Mike Bousselot of Ankeny, a former aide to Governors Branstad and Reynolds, has formed an exploratory committee to raise money for a possible run for governor.

There’s also likely to be a Democratic Primary for governor in 2026. Rob Sand, the state auditor, and Julie Stauch, an advisor to several Democratic candidates over the past 25 years, both launched campaigns this spring.

Speaker Grassley’s announcement is below:

Dear Friends of House District 57,

When I reflect on my time serving our area since 2007, I have so much gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me as your representative in the Iowa House. It’s an honor to work on your behalf, and today, I’m excited to announce that I will be seeking re-election to House District 57 in the 2026 election. Over the years, we’ve achieved significant wins for Iowa – lowering taxes, strengthening our schools, passing common-sense protections for children, and supporting our rural communities. But there’s still more to do. I believe I can best serve our district by continuing to represent you in the Statehouse, fighting for the values and priorities that make our communities strong. You elected me to be your voice, which is why over 19 legislative sessions, I have never missed a vote on a bill in the House. I plan to continue showing up for you every single day, voting on every single bill. My commitment remains rooted in the three roles that define me: serving as your voice in the Iowa House, being a dedicated father to my children, and working the land as a farmer. I’m driven to balance these responsibilities while delivering results for you. Thank you for your continued support. I look forward to earning your vote and working together to build an even brighter future for House District 57. Sincerely, Pat Grassley Iowa House Speaker