Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association is a sort of farm system for pros

It’s rodeo season in Iowa and Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association president Rich Baker says the sport is growing in popularity.

“It kind of keeps the rural way of life going,” Baker says, “and the idea of a cowboy and cattle has always been something that a lot of people like.”

Beyond bull and bronc riding events, competitors on horseback do things like rope cattle or race around barrels. Baker says there’s been more interest in all the events. “A lot more recently on the women’s side as well,” Baker says. “Breakaway roping has really progressed a lot to where there’s a lot of younger girls get involved in that and that’s helping to grow the sport as well.”

The Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association is a non-profit that currently represents about 300 contestants in rodeos. “We have some people that start in the amateur level and go on to the pro level and then sometimes from pro level come back, “Baker says. “It’s very similar to a farm system for baseball.”

The organization started in 1976 with about 180 members. “People wanting to be in the sport, but not necessarily being full-on professional having to competing against some at the best level, but have some of a more local, regionalized type of thing,” Baker says. “It’s kind of a family-oriented organization.”

Baker’s father was a founding member of the Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association. “About half of the original board was from the big town of Brighton, Iowa, which is where I still reside today,” Baker says. “He got me started into it and as I got old enough to go, started doing more — and I actually have a son now who’s in it, so it’s kind of a generational thing for my family.”

The majority of outdoor rodeos happen in warmer weather. The Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctions between 40 to 60 rodeos each year. The season ends in September with the finals, to be held at the fairgrounds in Oskaloosa this year. “We basically take the top 15 in each of our events to that year-end finals,” Baker says, “and then crown a year-end champion in each event.”

The top four in each category are awarded a belt buckle — and the winner in each event gets a saddle as well as a commemorative buckle.

In 2024, the audience for televised professional rodeo competitions ranked 7th among major sports, with an estimated 43 million viewers.