Iowa lawmakers say USPS needs ‘serious reform’

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter this week to the incoming postmaster general to voice concerns about how the U.S. Postal Service is failing in its mission. In his letter, Grassley said:

“Delivering to every corner of the United States is no small feat, and I applaud the dedicated postal workers that serve their communities daily and USPS for the successes of decreasing its projected losses. That said, USPS must not let the quality of its service decline as reforms to achieve stronger financial footing are considered and implemented.”

In a news release, Grassley says Iowans have reported issues with bills and checks not being delivered on time, missing mail and increased delays in mail pickup.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson met last year with the outgoing postmaster, Louis DeJoy, and agrees consumers and businesses need to be able to rely on the USPS to deliver the mail in a timely and reliable manner.

“We have some serious reforms that need to be happening to make sure that not only rural Iowans can continue to receive their mail, but that our network remains resilient in a time when, obviously, people need access to these services,” Hinson says. “I look forward to working with Senator Grassley to make sure the post office is delivering for the people of this country.”

Grassley says: “In addition to quality service, USPS must focus on long-term viability to continue serving the American people for another 250 years and beyond. He is encouraging the agency to take an innovative approach to rightsize the institution, as well as support flexibility when reforms are not working.”