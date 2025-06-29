Iowa lawmakers’ online posts tout passage of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Two of Iowa’s U.S. House members are among the Republicans posting messages on social media this weekend urging Senators to pass President Trump’s tax, spending and policy package.

First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said the bill keeps the tax cuts that Trump approved in 2017 “intact” and it provides more funding for border security. “This is about putting America’s interests first on taxes, health care and on national security,” Miller-Meeks said in a recorded video she posted on her Facebook page. “I’m proud to stand with President Trump and deliver this ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ to the people of Iowa.”

Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra posted six messages on social media this weekend, touting the proposed tax cuts on tips, overtime and interest on American-made cars that are in the bill. “To me, it’s a once in a lifetime bill that’s really going to change our economy,” Feenstra said during a radio interview.

Feenstra said the bill will “virtually eliminate” the estate tax by permanently raising the amount someone can inherit — without paying federal taxes — to $15 million. “We, for the most part, get rid of the death tax,” Feensta says. “For me, that’s a double tax, a pilfer tax.”

On Sunday night, Senator Chuck Grassley posted a message online saying he’s been hard at work over the weekend to deliver on Trump’s agenda and prevent the largest tax increase in U.S. history. Senators were debating the bill Sunday night. Trump has said he wants to sign the bill into law by July 4th, if possible.