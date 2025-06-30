Governor issues executive order on antisemitism for Iowa universities

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order that directs the Iowa Board of Regents to ensure that the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa fulfill their obligations to protect Jewish students.

It requires the Board to review university policies related to antisemitic actions and speech, as well as the response of each institution to any acts of antisemitism occurring since October 7th 2023. The Regents must make a report to the Governor by December 1st, 2025.

The Iowa Department of Education is required to make available to schools instructional materials to support Iowa’s content standards on Jewish history, the Holocaust, and Israel