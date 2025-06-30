Peak tornado season is ending, but Iowans need to remain vigilant

While tornadoes can strike in any season, any day of the year, today marks the last day of what’s considered the peak season for twisters in Iowa.

Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says Iowa has seen very few tornadoes so far in 2025, especially when compared to last year’s multiple outbreaks that brought the annual tally to a stunning 125 tornadoes.

“We did have the most recorded tornadoes in Iowa history, although that comes with a big asterisk, but this year it’s been very quiet,” Lee says. “There’s been, I believe, fewer than 10 so far, confirmed in Iowa this year. The numbers are still preliminary.”

That compares to more than 100 tornadoes by this date a year ago. Lee says there are several reasons for the smaller number of tornadoes this year statewide.

“Last year, we just had a very long and a very active tornado season. Obviously, it was well above normal and this year being well below normal. Part of that is just how the storm tracks set up, where the jet stream is for a lot of the spring in particular. We had somewhat cooler than normal weather, so that kind of cuts down on instability,” Lee says. “This summer, we’ve had plenty of heat so far, but we haven’t had a lot of wind shear in a lot of these events, so that cuts down on the tornado threat.”

While the main season for tornadoes in Iowa — April through June — is now coming to an end, Lee stresses that Iowans should not let down their guard, as twisters can form anytime, as they did on December 15th of 2021 when we saw 63 twisters in one day.

“Absolutely, which was a really extreme event. That was actually the most tornadoes in one day in Iowa history, and it was in December, so go figure,” Lee says. “They can happen at any time of year, and the peak historically has been particularly May and June, but it’s not a rapid drop off after that. It just slowly tapers off through the summer.”

During last year’s record-setter, 98 of Iowa’s 125 tornadoes struck during either April or May.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)