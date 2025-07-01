Iowa’s Grassley, Ernst hail passage of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators have joined 48 other Republicans in voting to pass a bill to enact President Trump’s policy priorities on taxes and spending.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst issued written statements after today’s vote. Grassley said voters in November “gave President Trump a mandate to fix the economy and secure the border” and Grassley said the “One Big Beautiful Bill” enacts “the America First policies Trump and congressional Republicans promised.” Grassley said it prevents the largest tax increase in history by preserving the tax cuts Trump signed in 2017 during his first term as president. Those cuts are scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

Ernst said the bill “delivers on what Iowans voted for in November” by putting taxpayers first” and “providing real border security for a safer America.” Ernst said the bill “strengthens the integrity of Medicaid…by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.”

The House must now vote on the package, which was changed during Senate debate, before it can be sent to Trump for his signature. Trump has said he wants to sign the bill into law by July 4th.

Iowa’s first district Congresswoman, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, has posted a statement on X, calling senate passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill…a major step forward for securing the border, cutting taxes, unleashing American energy and delivering on the mandate 77 million Americans gave @POTUS.” Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra said the package “makes tax relief PERMANENT for American families, farmers, workers, and small businesses.” Third district Congressman Zach Nunn on Sunday said “more money in Iowans’ pockets is jet fuel for our economy.”