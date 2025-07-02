Hold off fireworks until the 4th to help Iowans with PTSD

Iowans who celebrate Independence Day early with fireworks may be upsetting some of their neighbors, and not just for shattering the tranquility. Those loud noises can make it very difficult for people who have post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, according to victim advocate Erin Collins at Emplify Health by Gundersen.

“The most important thing to remember during this holiday season is that there are people out there that you may not know that hide out in their houses that avoid the fireworks and the festivities,” Collins says. “It’s not because they’re less patriotic or less appreciative of the holidays. It’s just that the loud cracks and booms associated with fireworks, it’s very difficult for them to handle.”

PTSD is a mental health disorder that can develop in some people after they witness a scary, dangerous or even shocking event. Fireworks can be particularly distressing for people who’ve been around gunfire, so Collins suggests if you want to set off noisemakers, abide by state and local ordinances and laws.

“Containing it around the time of the 4th of July is better,” Collins says. “It’s a lot more surprising for people who have PTSD when they’re firing them off at all hours of the day during the week. They can brace for impact on the 4th of July, but if there’s fireworks going off at all hours, then it’s a lot more difficult for them to cope.”

The holiday is supposed to be about celebrating our nation’s independence, and honoring those who help to maintain our freedoms, but people who set off small explosions may be doing the opposite for those who served.

“Sometimes our veterans who have come back from foreign wars are impacted by those loud cracks and booms from fireworks,” he says. “Some of them have trauma or PTSD, and it’s important to remember them during this time of year, not only as a celebration for their sacrifice, but also to be aware that they may be impacted by those celebrations.”

If you might be suffering from the disorder, Collins says talk to a professional about treatment options.

“They may include some medications to help ease the anxiety or depression that often is associated with that disorder,” Collins says. “Also, counseling and therapy can be very effective in adapting to a life, whether you’re a service member who is discharged or a member of the public.”

He notes, PTSD is very treatable.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.