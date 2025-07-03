Iowa Republicans, Democrats lay out arguments for, against ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House will be voting to approve the bill that implements President Trump’s priorities, including an extension of the tax cuts he signed into law in 2017.

“President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill will dramatically grow our economy. It’s the largest tax cut in American history for families, farmers, workers and small businesses,” Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra said in a speech on the House floor early this morning. “…We must pass this bill to unleash economic growth and rural prosperity.”

Feenstra said the bill will “virtually eliminate” the estate tax by permanently raising the amount someone can inherit — without paying federal taxes — to $15 million,”which will help save two million family farms. Additionally, this legislation fully funds the border wall, hires more ICE and Border Patrol agents and creates American energy independence.”

The bill phases out tax credits for wind and solar production, a move U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said removes distortions in the market and will unleash energy production that works without subsidies.

Iowa’s three other representatives in the U-S House posted video messages online about their support for bill. Third district Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant recorded his just as the sun was rising today. “This is what delivering for the American people looks like,” Nunn said, “this is what we were elected to do and this is why I’m proud to send it into law.”

Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion emphasized the new tax provisions in the bill. “No tax on tips, no tax on overtime,” Hinson said, “and we’re focusing on protecting our seniors by increasing the amount you’re able to deduct from your Social Security earnings.”

First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Davenport said she’s “delighted” House Republicans will be able to get the bill “across the finish line” and to the president’s desk by July 4. “It helps our small businesses and it helps our farmers,” Miller-Meeks said.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart hosted a mid-morning rally to blast the bill. “If we’re going to have a ‘golden age,’ we’ve got to start making better decisions,” Hart said.

Hart and other speakers said the bill will put Iowa hospitals and nursing homes at risk and raise energy costs by phasing out tax credits for wind energy. “Does that seem fair to you?” Hart asked the crowd. “Does that even make any sense?”

Dave Reid of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said the bill puts America’s energy future at risk. “Developers are pulling back,” Reid said, “more instability in our national energy system at the worst possible time.”

Sandy Holland, a nurse from Missouri Valley, said she’s worried about the impact on Medicaid payments for nursing homes and rural hospitals. “I have worked in rural Iowa my entire career. I know how many people come through our E.R.,” she said. “Do they really think these services are going to continue?”

The event was held in Windsor Heights, which is in Congressman Zach Nunn’s district. Hart urged the crowd to keep calling Nunn’s office and urge him to vote no on the bill.”Speak up, stand up, show up — that’s what you’ve been doing. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing,” Hart said. “Let’s make this message heard all over the country.”

It’s unclear when the House will vote. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been speaking on the floor since just before 4 a.m. Iowa time. Under House rules, both Jeffries and the House Majority Leader are allowed to speak as long as they wish before House members start to vote.